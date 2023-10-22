Top track

Isaiah Rashad, Amindi - All Herb (feat. Amindi)

Amindi: What You Need Tour

Songbyrd
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

live from songbyrd

This is an all ages event

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Amindi

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

