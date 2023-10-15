DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Zildjian 400th Live UK

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 15 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

On October 15th, 2023, we will play host to a momentous celebration, marking the 400th anniversary of Zildjian, the renowned cymbal manufacturer.

This highly anticipated event promises to be a dazzling spectacle, bringing together drumming enthusiasts, in Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs