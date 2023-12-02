Top track

Milktoast

HELMET

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€24.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HELMET (Rock / Stoner):

Helmet est un groupe phare des années 90 avec un son et surtout une rythmique reconnaissables entre mille. Marqué par la forte personnalité et le talent créatif de sa figure emblématique, Page Hamiltion, il a réussi avec succès à f Read more

Présenté par N-Syndicate Productions.

Lineup

HELMET

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:30 pm

