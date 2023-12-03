DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JONNY5 & Fergy53

Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsKöln
€30.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
JONNY5 & FERGY53 - SPORTRECORDS TOUR 2023

Live in Köln !

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 14 Jahren
Präsentiert von Der Bomber Der Herzen & Hush Hush

Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

Dreikönigenstraße 23, 50678 Köln, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

