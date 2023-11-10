DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

GEORGES BATAILLE'S STORY OF THE EYE

PhilaMOCA
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$14.93
About

TWENTIETH ANNIVERSARY SCREENING

Georges Bataille's Story of the Eye

Directed by Andrew Repasky McElhinney

2003, 81 minutes

Starring Melissa Elizabeth Forgione, Querelle Haynes, Courtney Shea, Sean Timothy Sexton, Claude Barrington White

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

