Yves Tumor - "To Spite or Not to Spite"

New Century
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
From £31.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Now Wave & Amigas presents

Yves Tumor - "To Spite or Not to Spite"

Yves Tumor shifts, alters, and plays with the boundaries of contemporary art and culture in a boundlessly visceral and authentic sonic signature. With an arc that effortlessly gra Read more

Presented by Now Wave & Amigas

Yves Tumor

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

