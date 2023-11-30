DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JONNY5 & Fergy53

Skaters Palace
30 Nov - 1 Dec
GigsMünster
€30.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Jonny5 & Fergy53

SPORTRECORDS TOUR

Örtlicher Veranstalter: Kingstar GmbH www.kingstar-music.com

Unter 16 Jahren nur Zutritt in Begleitung eines Erziehungsberechtigten bzw. -beauftragten. Mehr Infos unter https://www.kingstar-music.com/Erziehungsauftrag_ Read more

Präsentiert von Der Bomber der Herzen

Lineup

JONNY5, Fergy53

Venue

Skaters Palace

Dahlweg 126, 48153 Münster, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

