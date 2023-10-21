DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

OUTHAUS: Halloween

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £14.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

ITS THE QUEER HALLOWEEN NIGHT OF THE YEAR! OUTHAUS RETURNS WITH A SINFUL NIGHT OF NAUGHTINESS. GET THOSE LOOKS READY

  • DOORS 11:00pm
  • LAST ENTRY 1am

--

  • For any ticketing queries please contact help@dice.fm
  • For any accessibility requirements or tic Read more
Presented by The Clapham Grand & OUTHAUS.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs