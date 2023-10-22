DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Hayley Griffiths Band: Metamorphosis Tour 2023

The Lower Third
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fronted by former Karnataka Lead Vocalist Hayley Griffiths, Hayley and her band (including Karnataka ex-members Jimmy Pallagrosi and Cagri Tozluoglu) are thrilled to be returning to London to promote their 2 new contrasting 2023 albums, Far from Here - a b Read more

Presented by London Prog Gigs

Lineup

Hayley Griffiths

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

