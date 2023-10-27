Top track

Carnifex Necromanteum US Tour

Stereo Garden
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLong Island
About

Friday, Octobr 27th

Carnifex

Signs of the Swarm

To the Grave

The Last Ten Seconds of Life

Dr. Acula

@ Stereo Garden

9 Railroad Avenue, Patchogue NY

6:00 PM

21+

$25 ADV

$30 DOS

$40 ADV Balcony Seating

$45 DOS Balcony Seating

This is a 21+ even Read more

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

2
Carnifex, Signs of the Swarm, To the Grave and 2 more

Venue

Stereo Garden

9 Railroad Avenue, Patchogue, New York 11772, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

