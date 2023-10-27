DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday, Octobr 27th
Carnifex
Signs of the Swarm
To the Grave
The Last Ten Seconds of Life
Dr. Acula
@ Stereo Garden
9 Railroad Avenue, Patchogue NY
6:00 PM
21+
$25 ADV
$30 DOS
$40 ADV Balcony Seating
$45 DOS Balcony Seating
This is a 21+ even
