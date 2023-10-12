Top track

Trying Too Hard (Lullaby)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

Noah Yorke + Tara Pasveer + Wouter Mol

St Pancras Old Church
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:15 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Noah Yorke, Tara Pasveer and Wouter Mol will be performing a special set each in London's most intimate music space, St Pancras Old Church on Thursday October 12th.

Noah Yorke will be playing out tracks from his much-loved solo project - a supreme songwri

Presented by The Sound Sniffer.

Lineup

Noah Yorke, Tara Pasveer

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:15 pm
150 capacity

