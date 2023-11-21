Top track

The Saxophones - Aloha

The Saxophones

Café Torgal
Tue, 21 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsOurense
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Responsables de una música tan bella como personal, el dúo de Alexi Erenkov, al que acompaña su mujer Alison Alderdice (percusión y simples), combina la oscuridad y la melancolía de las baladas de los años 50 con arreglos de viento minimalistas, creando un...

Organizado por Todomedre.
Lineup

The Saxophones

Venue

Café Torgal

Rúa Celso Emilio Ferreiro, 20, 32004 Ourense, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

