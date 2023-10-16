Top track

Helicon / Acid Rooster

Hot Box
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Helicon formed in 2008 and have released quite a body of work in their time as a band. The Eps have long sold out. All 3 of Helicons albums and their Fuzz Club session have multiple vinyl presses which is testament to their exponential growth in popularity Read more

Presented by HotBox Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Helicon, Acid Rooster

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

