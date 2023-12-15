Top track

POM - Eat Me, I'm Sad

Pom + Soft Loft + Polluxies

Supersonic
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Si tu aimes Wet Leg, Sorry & Pip Blom, tu aimeras ce concert <3

POM
(Garage rock - Amsterdam, NDL)
SOFT LOFT
(Indie folk - Suisse)
PØLLUXIES
(Indie pop - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit un...

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

