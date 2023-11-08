Top track

Prune, You Talk Funny

Gus Dapperton

Islington Assembly Hall
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £23.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gus Dapperton has always been obsessed with building new worlds. It's been part of his passion since he started making songs in Garageband, a creator's mindset that eventually shaped two independent albums of defiantly original alt-pop. Now signed to Warne Read more

Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Abby Roberts, Gus Dapperton

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

