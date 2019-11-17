DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Primavera Weekender 2023

Magic Robin Hood
17 Nov - 19 Nov
GigsAlicante
From €62
IMPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la reserva aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound/ IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaveras Read more

Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L.

Lineup

26
The Jesus And Mary Chain, DINOSAUR JR., Antònia Font and 26 more

Venue

Magic Robin Hood

Camí Vell d'Altea, Alicante, Spain
Doors open12:00 pm

