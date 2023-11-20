Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Sherlocks + Danny Mellin + The Carpets

Supersonic
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Si tu adores Kings Of Leon, Oasis & Arctic Monkeys, tu adoreras ce concert !

THE SHERLOCKS
(Indie rock - Yorkshire, UK)
DANNY MELLIN
(Indie rock - Oxford, UK)
THE CARPETS
(Indie rock - Porto, PRT)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

The Carpets, Danny Mellin, The Sherlocks

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

