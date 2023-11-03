DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nueve Desconocidos + Viuda

El Sol
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€12.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nueve Desconocidos presenta su nuevo álbum Toque de Ánimas.

Trae el espiritismo más techno-gótico a la música independiente, de la mano con una nueva etapa musical que describe como “introspectiva pero bailable”.

Organizado por All Nighters.

Nueve Desconocidos, Viuda

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

