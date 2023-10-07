Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gaye Su Akyol

Transbordeur
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€21.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L’artiste stambouliote acclamée a offert un quatrième album inoubliable : Anadolu Ejderi.

Courage. Bravoure. Audace. Ce sont les mots qui ont guidé la chanteuse et compositrice Gaye Su Akyol pour la réalisation de son nouvel album. Encensée pour son mélan Read more

Présenté par SAS Transmission en accord avec Soyouz.

Lineup

An Eagle in your Mind, Gaye Su Akyol

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

