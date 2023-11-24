Top track

Mum Tells Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Space Cassette

Canvas 1
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJManchester
£20.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A magical boardgame unleashes a world of adventure on the ravelings of Manchester. Join us as we explore lost alien civilisations with the roll of a dice...

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Canvas.

Lineup

WaqWaq Kingdom

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
500 capacity

