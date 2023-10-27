Top track

Die Türen - Rentner & Studenten

20 Jahre Staatsakt

Uebel & Gefährlich
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

**20 JAHRE STAATSAKT
**Was erscheint, ist gut, was gut ist, erscheint" 20 Jahre Staatsakt - Die Jubiläumstour

Was erscheint, ist gut, was gut ist, erscheint

20 Jahre Staatsakt. 20 Jahre Independent-Label-Biz. 20 Jahre Gentrifizierung und digitale Trans Read more

Presented by Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

2
Die Türen, Isolation Berlin, Christiane Rösinger and 2 more

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

