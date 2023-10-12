Top track

Pogo Car Crash Control + FLEUR

Le Makeda
Thu, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le groupe de métal le plus frais de l'hexagone "Pogo Car Crash Control" sera au en concert au Makeda le jeudi 12 octobre 2023, et jouerons leur troisième album sorti le 27 mai "Fréquence Violence".

Tout public. Les mineurs de moins de 16 ans doivent être Read more

Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Lineup

Pogo Car Crash Control , Fleur

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

