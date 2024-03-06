DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
* Concert initialement programmé le 15 septembre à la Cigale
Les billets achetés pour le 15 septembre 2023 à la Cigale restent bien valables pour la nouvelle date du 6 mars à l’Elysée Montmartre.
Pour celles et ceux qui le souhaitent, les remboursements
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.