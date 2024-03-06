DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Amaarae

Élysée Montmartre
Wed, 6 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
* Concert initialement programmé le 15 septembre à la Cigale

Les billets achetés pour le 15 septembre 2023 à la Cigale restent bien valables pour la nouvelle date du 6 mars à l’Elysée Montmartre.

Pour celles et ceux qui le souhaitent, les remboursements

Présenté par Super!.

Amaarae

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

