DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
+ special guests Honey Joy and Zar
The London-born son of Indo-Mauritian immigrants, Dewan-Dean Soomary was twenty-two years old when he rose to success as a member of genre-warping leftist punk band the King Blues. His career with that band took him fro
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.