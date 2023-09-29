DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Teenage Sequence

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

+ special guests Honey Joy and Zar

The London-born son of Indo-Mauritian immigrants, Dewan-Dean Soomary was twenty-two years old when he rose to success as a member of genre-warping leftist punk band the King Blues.

Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

Lineup

Zar, Honey Joy, Teenage Sequence

Venue

Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes

32-34 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DA
Doors open7:00 pm
180 capacity

