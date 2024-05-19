DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Teenage Sequence

The Victoria
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
Free
About

The London-born son of Indo-Mauritian immigrants, Dewan-Dean Soomary was twenty-two years old when he rose to success as a member of genre-warping leftist punk band the King Blues. His career with that band took him from sold-out UK tours and appearances a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Zar, Teenage Sequence

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

