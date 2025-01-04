Top track

The Ultimate Stone Roses

Whereelse?
Sat, 4 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE ULTIMATE STONE ROSES ARE THE ONLY TRIBUTE TO THE ROSES TO HAIL FROM MANCHESTER.

EACH MEMBER IS A DIE HARD FAN OF THE ORIGINAL BAND WHO HAS DEDICATED THEMSELVES TO MASTERING THE MUSIC OF THEIR HEROES. PLAYING SONGS FROM THE SEMINAL FIRST ALBUM, THE...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Elsewhere (UK).
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

The Ultimate Stone Roses

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

