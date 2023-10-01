Top track

They Move on Tracks of Never-Ending Light

This Will Destroy You + The Ocean

CHALK
Sun, 1 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Will Destroy You are a Texan group who compose lengthy, atmospheric instrumental pieces utilizing a variety of guitar effects and dynamic changes. They incorporate influences such as shoegaze, ambient, doom metal and post-rock into their sound.

+ Th

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Nathan Fake, The Ocean, This Will Destroy You

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

