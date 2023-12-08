DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LB aka LABAT - ALL NIGHT LONG

Headrow House
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LB aka LABAT’s music feels like the pure embodiment of rave culture across multiple eras, defined by vintage and euphoric chord stabs paired with rave-engineered acid basslines and anthemic hip-hop vocal samples ready to take you to the next dimension with...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

LB aka Labat

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

