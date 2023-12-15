Top track

Rikas - Overthinking

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rikas + Penélope - BCN, Laut

Laut
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rikas - Overthinking
Got a code?

About

In a heartbeat Rikas turn an evening without a plan, a movie without a plot, into something unforgettable. Ferdinand plays drums, Sam is on bass, Chris plays guitar, Sascha guitar and keyboards. They all have their unique superpower, but none of them stand...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PPL United.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Penélope, Rikas

Venue

Laut

Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.