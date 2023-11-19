Top track

Metronomy - The Bay

Metronomy

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $46.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Member pre-sale starts Thursday 10AM / Public on sale Friday 10AM

British electro-indie group Metronomy in a long-awaited Miami Beach live show, presented by Rhythm Foundation and Poplife.

Led by multi-instrumentalist and producer Joseph Mount, British e Read more

Presented by Rhythm Foundation and Poplife

Lineup

Metronomy

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

