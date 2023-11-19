DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Member pre-sale starts Thursday 10AM / Public on sale Friday 10AM
British electro-indie group Metronomy in a long-awaited Miami Beach live show, presented by Rhythm Foundation and Poplife.
Led by multi-instrumentalist and producer Joseph Mount, British e
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.