VEGA

Boston Music Room
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Born Again Concerts proudly presents

VEGA

plus special guest KIM JENNETT

14+. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult

Presented by Born Again Concerts.

Lineup

Vega, Kim Jennett

Venue

Boston Music Room

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
250 capacity

