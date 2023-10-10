DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pleiades
The "Affinity With" tour. Encouraging themselves to be seen as an anomaly of the alternative world, Manchester based Post Hardcore outfit Pleiades have spent the time since their formation cultivating an artistic, heavy sound that leaves them un
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.