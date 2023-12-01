Top track

KERRANG! Radio presents THE BAR STOOL PREACHERS

The Underworld
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Bar Stool Preachers - Barstool Preacher
Event information

Finally, the much anticipated third album from the Bar Stool Preachers is here! With help from Kevin Bivona (The Interrupters), Ted Hutt (Dropkick Murphy’s/Flogging Molly) and Ben Hannah (Nosebleed), the band are back with a bang, bringing you some of the Read more

Presented by KERRANG! RADIO & THE GIG CARTEL

Lineup

Ultrabomb , Bar Stool Preachers

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

