Esme White + Lady Sybil

St Pancras Old Church
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

London-based-New York born Esme White and Swedish duo Lady Sybil headline one of the UK's most intimate music venues. Two of the most pure acts performing together on what will be a very special evening.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Esme White, Lady Sybil

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

