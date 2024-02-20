Top track

bdrmm - Be Careful

bdrmm

Covo Club
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€18.19

About

I bdrmm arrivano al Covo con i brani del nuovo album “I Don’t Know” in uscita il 30 giugno.

I bdrmm sono una band di quattro elementi con sede a Hull e Leeds. Dal punto di vista musicale, le loro influenze si rifanno a Cure, Deerhunter e DIIV. L a band in Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Bdrmm

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

