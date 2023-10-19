Top track

Vanlife

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Willi Carlisle, Rachel Baiman

Soda Bar
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Vanlife
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID.

WILLI CARLISLE is a poet and a folk singer for the people, but his extraordinary gift for turning a phrase isn't about high falutin' pontificatin'; it's about looking out for one another and connecting through our shared h Read more

Presented by Soda Bar.

Lineup

Willi Carlisle, Rachel Baiman

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.