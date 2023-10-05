DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley w/ special guest Surrender Hill

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley - Living In A Song Tour 2023

Live at Eddie's Attic w/ Special Guest Surrender Hill

"Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley shred..." -Rolling Stone

"Two musical phenoms" -NPR

"Steel-string bluegrass with all the intensity of rock 'n' roll"

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

