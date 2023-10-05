DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley - Living In A Song Tour 2023
Live at Eddie's Attic w/ Special Guest Surrender Hill
"Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley shred..." -Rolling Stone
"Two musical phenoms" -NPR
"Steel-string bluegrass with all the intensity of rock 'n' roll" -
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.