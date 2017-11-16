Top track

El Virtual - On Drugs/Me lo dijo el 3

El Virtual

Independance Club
16 Nov - 17 Nov
GigsMadrid
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El Virtual, para el mundo entero

Todas las edades (necesario dni + autorización de tutor legal para menores de 18 años)

organizado por @cero.en.conducta

Lineup

El Virtual

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

