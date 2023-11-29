DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GIVE AND TAKE
Prepare a five minute story about the push and pull, an eye for an eye, a quid pro quo. The art of compromise-or lack thereof. Finding balance or disrupting the system. A tit for tat, giving in, or seizing the crown for yourself. What do you...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.