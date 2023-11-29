DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Moth: GIVE AND TAKE

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Wed, 29 Nov, 6:30 pm
PodcastMinneapolis
Selling fast
$18.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

GIVE AND TAKE

Prepare a five minute story about the push and pull, an eye for an eye, a quid pro quo. The art of compromise-or lack thereof. Finding balance or disrupting the system. A tit for tat, giving in, or seizing the crown for yourself. What do you...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Lineup

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.