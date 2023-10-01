DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Leigh Nash & Jeremy Lister

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 1 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Leigh Nash & Jeremy Lister live at Eddie's Attic!

Leigh Nash

"The world knows Leigh Nash best as the delightful pixie-esque voice atop massive global hits such as “Kiss Me” and “There She Goes” with Sixpence None The Richer, but she’s worked tirelessly t Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Leigh Nash, Jeremy Lister

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.