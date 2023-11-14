DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Timber Timbre - Lovage EU Tour

Transbordeur
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€23.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Depuis la parution de "Sincerely, Future Pollution" en 2017 et l'intense tournée qui s'en est suivie, le canadien Taylor Kirk est passé de l'autre côté du studio, travaillant sur plusieurs albums d'artistes amis, tels que Joseph Martone ou This Lonesome Pa

Présenté par SAS Transmission en accord avec Persona Grata

Timber Timbre

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

