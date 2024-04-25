Top track

Colin Stetson - Reborn

Colin Stetson: Hereditary

Barbican Hall
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
From £34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Canadian-American saxophonist Colin Stetson, in his Barbican Hall debut, joins forces with the London Contemporary Orchestra for a special performance of live selections from his acclaimed soundtrack to the A24 horror masterpiece, Hereditary, marking the w Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

London Contemporary Orchestra, Colin Stetson

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Doors open7:30 pm
2000 capacity

