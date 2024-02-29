DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marco Travaglio-I migliori danni della nostra vita

Teatro Colosseo
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €25.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Marco Travaglio racconta, nel consueto stile satirico, gli ultimi cinque anni di storia italiana: ovvero come i poteri della politica, della finanza e dell'informazione hanno ribaltato il voto degli italiani, dal cambiamento alla restaurazione, dalla quest Read more

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Lineup

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

