DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Marco Travaglio racconta, nel consueto stile satirico, gli ultimi cinque anni di storia italiana: ovvero come i poteri della politica, della finanza e dell'informazione hanno ribaltato il voto degli italiani, dal cambiamento alla restaurazione, dalla quest
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.