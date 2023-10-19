Top track

Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Legendary British hip-hop collective Foreign Beggars are thrilled to announce a special run of exclusive showcases, to mark the 20th Anniversary of the group. Four electrifying shows With the first show at EartH t Read more

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Foreign Beggars

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

