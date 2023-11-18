Top track

Everything

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Gotts Street Park

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Everything
Got a code?

About

Super Friendz presents

Gotts Street Park

Saturday 18th November 2023

Belgrave Music Hall

8pm

18+

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Gotts Street Park

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs