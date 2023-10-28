Top track

Fuck Me Up

Pokey LaFarge

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 28 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Pokey LaFarge est un musicien, écrivain, acteur et designer de renom. Fusionnant les sons rustiques du passé avec son humour ironique et ses sensibilités musicales éclectiques, l'auteur-compositeur-interprète Pokey LaFarge est "un ambassadeur habile de la Read more

Présenté par CARTEL [BZH].

Lineup

Pokey LaFarge

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

