Top track

All That Is You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Me and My Friends + Naia

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

All That Is You
Got a code?

About

T﻿IMINGS

2000 Doors Open

w﻿ww.woodburner.tv

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Woodburner.

Lineup

Me And My Friends, Naia

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.