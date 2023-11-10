Top track

Jessy Lanza + Pelada, Bruce + OL Drift

Unit 58
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Goodness returns to action, this time in a DIY warehouse space, kitted out with a full Funktion 1 rig.

Don't miss...

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Goodness.

Lineup

Jessy Lanza, Pelada, Bruce

Venue

Unit 58

Mill Mead Rd, London N17 9QU, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

