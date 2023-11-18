Top track

Kamo Mphela - Dalie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spiritual Gangsta

La Marbrerie
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kamo Mphela - Dalie
Got a code?

About

It's Spiritual Gangsta Tiiiime!

It's YOUR moment!

L'experience où tu te sens à ta place , dans ton élément!

Alignée avec une communauté qui vient liberer son corps & son esprit avec la même intention vibrer haut ensemble...

Food by La Kréol Bowl ( Sand...

Présenté par Spiritual Gangsta.

Lineup

2
Anais B, Mr Meyz, Emkay and 2 more

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.