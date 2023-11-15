DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SIX AM, POTION, & USC Present: CONNECT

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Wed, 15 Nov, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Experience the transformative energy of electronic music and CONNECT with industry professionals, promoters, music agents, Trojan alumni Justin Jay and Potion, and more at USC's first electronic music industry workshop at Tommy's Place @ USC (Ronald Tutor...

Presented by SIX AM.

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

